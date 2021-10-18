Thailand, Flooding in 8 Provinces (18 Oct 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Buri Ram, Chaiyaphum, Kanchanaburi, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Pathom, Sa Kaeo, Samut Prakan, Si Sa Ket

DESCRIPTION

Update as of 18 Oct,

The monsoon trough lies across the eastern region. and the upper South into a low pressure cell in the area Lower Laos and Central Vietnam In addition, the moderate southwest monsoon prevails.Covering the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand from 17-18 Oct. 64, causing flash floods andWild water flows in the area of 8 provinces ( Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Buriram, Sisaket, Sa Kaeo, Samut Prakan, Nakhon Pathom.Kanchanaburi) 2,909 households affected. At present, the situation has been resolved. 2 provinces still have the situation in the area . 2,909 households, no injuries and deaths

Flood

The monsoon trough lies across the eastern region. and the upper South into a low pressure cell in the area Lower Laos and Central Vietnam In addition, the moderate southwest monsoon prevails. Covering the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand since October 17, causing flash floods and forest waters.Lai Lak in the area of 4 provinces (Sisaket, Samut Prakan, Nakhon Pathom, Kanchanaburi) 9 districts 12 sub-districts.Impact 135 households