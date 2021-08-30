Thailand, Flooding in 7 Provinces (27 Aug 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Chanthaburi, Chon Buri, Nakhon Ratchasima, Phetchaburi, Rayong, Sa Kaeo, Sing Buri

DESCRIPTION

From the low pressure cell situation in the lower part of Vietnam together with the western monsoonIt prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, causing heavy rainfall. From 27 Aug Resulting in floods in the area of ​​7 provinces (Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachinburi, Chon Buri, Rayong, ChanthaburiSa Kaeo, Sing Buri). A total of 311 households affected, no injuries and Died, now the situation has calmed down.