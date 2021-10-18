Thailand, Flooding in 6 Provinces (TC Kompasu) (15 Oct 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Chaiyaphum, Lop Buri, Nakhon Nayok, Phetchabun, Phetchaburi, Tak

DESCRIPTION

The influence of the storm "Kompasu", which has weakened to a low pressure cell. and the monsoon trough the central region and the lower northeastern region While the strong southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea. Southern region and the Gulf of Thailand from October 15-17, 2021 resulting in flash floods. and flooded forests in the area of 6 provinces( Tak, Phetchabun, Chaiyaphum, Lopburi, Prachinburi, Nakhon Nayok). 25 Sub-district. People affected 2,870 Households. At present, the situation has been resolved in 3 provinces. There is still a situation in the area of ​​3 provinces, 6 districts, 14 sub-districts. There were no injuries and deaths in the households