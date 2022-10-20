Thailand, Flooding in 6 Provinces (18 Oct 2022)

Phuket, Thailand

Event Date : Tue, 18 Oct 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-001176-THA | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Mon, 17 Oct 2022 09:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Krabi, Phangnga, Phuket, Satun, Songkhla, Trang

DESCRIPTION

The monsoon trough continues to lie across the central South. causing the southern region to continue raining and heavy rain to be very heavy in some places Between 16 - 20 Oct. 65 there was a flash flood situation. flowing wild water and flooding in the area of 6 provinces (Phuket, Phang Nga, Satun, Krabi, Songkhla, Trang) Impact 3,898 households At present, there is still a situation in the area of 5 provinces (Impact of 2,048 households)