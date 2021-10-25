Thailand, Flooding in 5 Provinces (21 Oct 2021)

Chiang Rai, Thailand

Event Date : Thu, 21 Oct 2021

AHADID: AHA-FL-2021-000840-THA | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Thu, 21 Oct 2021 19:27:20

AFFECTED AREA/S

Chiang Rai, Khon Kaen, Lampang, Loei, Uttaradit

DESCRIPTION

from the influence of high pressure from China that extends to cover the upper northern regionUpper Northeast and the upper South China Sea together with the east wind and the southeast windprevails over the upper Thailand causing Thailand to have thunderstorms and heavy rain in some places in the North.and Northeast From 21 - 22 Oct resulted in flooding in the area of 5 provinces (Chiang Rai Lampang, Uttaradit, Loei, Khon Kaen) 6 A. 9 Sub-district 77 m. 195 households affected, no injuries anddied