Thailand
Thailand, Flooding in 4 Provinces (7 Nov 2021)
Surat Thani, Thailand
Event Date : Sat, 06 Nov 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000929-THA | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Sat, 06 Nov 2021 22:06:34
AFFECTED AREA/S
Krabi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani, Trang
DESCRIPTION
As of 7 nov 0600 HRS UTC +7
The flood situation caused by the influence of the northeast monsoon prevails over the Gulf of Thailand.
and the south has more strength From 6 - 7 Nov 2021 causing heavy to very heavy rain in some areas.
resulting in flash floods and flash floods in the area of 4 provinces (Surat Thani Nakhon Si Thammarat, Krabi, Trang)
At present, there are still situations in the area of 2 provinces (Krabi, Trang ), 3 districts, 5 districts, 12 m. There are still people affected. 88 households,
Impacts:
Trang 10 households
Surat Thani 55 households
Nakhon Si Thammarat 50 households
Krabi 78 households