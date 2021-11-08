Thailand, Flooding in 4 Provinces (7 Nov 2021)

Surat Thani, Thailand

Event Date : Sat, 06 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000929-THA | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Sat, 06 Nov 2021 22:06:34

AFFECTED AREA/S

Krabi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani, Trang

DESCRIPTION

As of 7 nov 0600 HRS UTC +7

The flood situation caused by the influence of the northeast monsoon prevails over the Gulf of Thailand.

and the south has more strength From 6 - 7 Nov 2021 causing heavy to very heavy rain in some areas.

resulting in flash floods and flash floods in the area of ​​4 provinces (Surat Thani Nakhon Si Thammarat, Krabi, Trang)

At present, there are still situations in the area of ​​2 provinces (Krabi, Trang ), 3 districts, 5 districts, 12 m. There are still people affected. 88 households,

Impacts:

Trang 10 households

Surat Thani 55 households

Nakhon Si Thammarat 50 households

Krabi 78 households