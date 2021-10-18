Thailand, Flooding in 4 Provinces (17 Oct 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Prakan, Si Sa Ket

DESCRIPTION

Flood1)

The monsoon trough lies across the eastern region. and the upper South into a low pressure cell in the area Lower Laos and Central Vietnam In addition, the moderate southwest monsoon prevails.Covering the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand since October 17, causing flash floods and forest waters.Lai Lak in the area of 4 provinces (Sisaket, Samut Prakan, Nakhon Pathom, Kanchanaburi) 9 districts 12 sub-districts.Impact 135 households