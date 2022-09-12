Thailand, Flooding in 28 Provinces (11 Sep 2022)

Chiang Rai, Thailand

Event Date : Mon, 05 Sep 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000953-THA | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Sun, 11 Sep 2022 06:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Chachoengsao, Chaiyaphum, Chanthaburi, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Chon Buri, Lampang, Loei, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phayao, Phetchabun, Phitsanulok, Phrae, Rayong, Sa Kaeo, Samut Prakan, Si Sa Ket, Trang, Trat, Uthai Thani

DESCRIPTION

As of 11 September

28 provinces (Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Phrae, Lampang, Lam Poon , Phayao , Sukhothai , Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Buriram Sisaket, Samut Prakan, Suphan Buri, Uthai Thani, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Sakaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthabur Trat Trang) 57 A. 109 Sub-district 398 m. 1,227 households were affected , no injuries were reported.

There are still situations in the area of 10 provinces as of reporting time.

As of 10 September

23 provinces (Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Phrae, Lampang, Phayao, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Loei, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Sisaket, Samut Prakan, Uthai Thani Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Sakaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat, Trang) 41 A. 76 Subdistrict 319 m. House 1,126 households were affected , with no injuries or deaths.

As of 9 September

21 Provinces affected (Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Phrae, Lampang, Phayao, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Loei, Chaiyaphum, Sisaket, Samut Prakan, Uthai Thani, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Sakaeo Chachoengsao Chonburi Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat Trang) 36 district. 506 households affected.

Flooding: The monsoon trough will move down to lie across the lower northern region. The upper northeastern region and the upper central region, together with the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, will have is getting stronger causing more rain with heavy to very heavy rain in some areas resulting in sudden flooding Wild water flow, flooding, water overflowing banks During the period of 4 - 7 Sept. 65, there was a flood situation in the area of 13 provinces (Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Lampang, Phayao , Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Loei, Sisaket, Samut Prakan, Pathum Thani , Nonthaburi, Rayong, Trang) 18 A. 23 Sub-district 33 m. 62 households were affected, with no injuries and deaths. At present, the situation is unraveling.