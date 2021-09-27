Thailand, Flooding in 27 Provinces (TC Dianmu) (27 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Ang Thong, Chai Nat, Chaiyaphum, Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Lampang, Lamphun, Loei, Lop Buri, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Sawan, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Sa Kaeo, Sing Buri, Sukhothai, Suphan Buri, Tak, Ubon Ratchathani

DESCRIPTION

As of 27 Sep 0600 UTC+7

From the influence of tropical storm "Dianmu" which moves along the monsoon trough to cover the Northeast and the central region causing more rain in the upper Thailand and heavy to very heavy rain in some places. From 23 Sept - present, causing flash floods. Lai Lak river in the area of 21 provinces (Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak, Sukhothai, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Loei, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Ubon Ratchathani, Sa Kaeo, Nakhon Sawan, Chainat, Lop Buri, Suphan Buri, Ang Thong, Sing Buri, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom ) affected 26,674 households. At present, the situation has been resolved in 3 provinces (Chiang MaiLamphun, Lampang) still have the situation in 18 provinces.