Thailand, Flooding in 20 Provinces (7 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Chaiyaphum, Chanthaburi, Chon Buri, Kamphaeng Phet, Krabi, Lampang, Lamphun, Loei, Lop Buri, Mae Hong Son, Nakhon Ratchasima, Phetchabun, Phrae, Prachin Buri, Ranong, Rayong, Sa Kaeo, Tak, Trang, Trat

DESCRIPTION

From the influence of the monsoon trough across the North, the upper central region and the northeastern region into the low pressure cell in the South China Sea and the southwest monsoon is quite strong prevailing Andaman Sea and Southern West Coast causing heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas in the southern west coast. For wind waves in the upper Andaman Sea will be stronger. From 7 Sept - present, resulting in Flash floods in the area of 20 provinces (Mae Hong Son, Phrae, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak, PhetchabunKamphaeng Phet, Chaiyaphum, Loei, Nakhon Ratchasima, Sa Kaeo, Prachinburi, Chonburi, Trat, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Lopburi, Ranong, KrabiTrang ). A total of 916 households affected, no injuries and deaths. current situationhas been resolved in all provinces