Thailand, Flooding in 19 Provinces (15 Aug 2022)

Chiang Rai, Thailand

Event Date : Mon, 15 Aug 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000873-THA | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Mon, 15 Aug 2022 10:20:09

AFFECTED AREA/S

Ang Thong, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Lamphun, Maha Sarakham, Mukdahan, Nakhon Sawan, Phetchaburi, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Prachin Buri, Si Sa Ket, Tak, Ubon Ratchathani, Yasothon

DESCRIPTION

Due to the monsoon trough situation that lies across upper Lao PDR and into the low pressure cell in the South China Sea area that also covers Myanmar and upper Lao PDR, together with the Southwest Monsoon that prevails over the Andaman Sea, Southern Regions, and Gulf of Thailand, heavy to very heavy rain and drainage of the Chao Phraya Dam have resulted in flooding. The situation occurred in 19 provinces: Phitsanulok, Phetchaburi, Phichit, Lamphun, Tak, Nakhon Sawan, Maha Sarakham, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Sisaket, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Ubon Ratchathani, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Ang Thong. 12,621 households have been affected.

As of 22 Aug, the situation still persists in 8 provinces (Mukdahan, Yasothon, Ubon Ratchathani, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Mahasarakham, Prachinburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya).