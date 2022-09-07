Thailand, Flooding in 13 Provinces (4 Sep 2022)

Chiang Rai, Thailand

Event Date : Sun, 04 Sep 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000953-THA | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Sun, 04 Sep 2022 11:41:02

AFFECTED AREA/S

Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Loei, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phayao, Phetchabun, Phitsanulok, Rayong, Samut Prakan, Si Sa Ket, Trang

DESCRIPTION

Flooding The monsoon trough will move down to lie across the lower northern region. The upper northeastern region and the upper central region, together with the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, will have is getting stronger causing more rain with heavy to very heavy rain in some areas resulting in sudden flooding Wild water flow, flooding, water overflowing banks During the period of 4 - 7 Sept. 65, there was a flood situation in the area of 13 provinces (Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Lampang, Phayao, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Loei, Sisaket, Samut Prakan, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Rayong, Trang) 18 A. 23 Sub-district 33 m. 62 households were affected, with no injuries and deaths. At present, the situation is unraveling.