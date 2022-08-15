Thailand, Flooding in 11 Provinces (14 Aug 2022)

Chiang Rai, Thailand

Event Date : Thu, 11 Aug 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000857-THA | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Sun, 14 Aug 2022 06:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Loei, Mae Hong Son, Nakhon Phanom, Nan, Phayao, Phitsanulok, Phrae, Prachin Buri

DESCRIPTION

The situation from tropical storm "Mulan" has weakened to a depression. Lang Son city area Socialist Republic of Vietnam and weakening into a strong low pressure cell together with the monsoon trenches across the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Northern Thailand and the Upper Lao People's Democratic Republic causing heavy to very heavy rain in some areas in the North Northeast Between 11 - 13 Aug.

There is an area where there is a flash flood situation. Flash floods, river bank overflows, and flooding. causing a flood situation in the area of 11 provinces (Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Phayao, Nan, Lampang, Phrae , Phitsanulok , Nakhon Phanom, Loei, Prachin Buri) 30 A. 77 Sub-district 410 m. 2,312 households affected, no injuries and deaths. At present, there is still a situation in 6 provinces (Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Phayao, Nan , Phitsanulok ) 25 A. 70, 391 m., 1,885 households affected