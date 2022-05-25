Thailand, Flooding in 10 Provinces (25 May 2022)

Chiang Rai, Thailand

Event Date : Fri, 20 May 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000589-THA | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Wed, 25 May 2022 06:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Kanchanaburi, Lampang, Lamphun, Mae Hong Son, Phayao, Tak

DESCRIPTION

as of 25 May 0600 hrs utc+7

10 provinces: (Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Phayao, Lamphun, Tak, Lampang, Mae Hong Son , Buriram, Nakhon Ratchasima , Kanchanaburi)

1295 households affected

***

From the strong southwest monsoon influence over Thailand, the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. With the low pressure cell in the Gulf of Mataban will move through the Republic of the Union of Myanmar into the North. and the upper northeastern region causing thunderstorms and strong winds and there was heavy to very heavy rain in some places The North, the Northeast, the Central, the Eastern Region, including Bangkok and its vicinity , causing Flood situation during 20 - 23 May 65 in the area of 8 provinces (Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Phayao Lamphun, Tak Lampang) Mae Hong Son, Kanchanaburi) 37 A. 85, 323 m. , 1,212 people's houses affected, no injuries and Died At present, there are still 3 provinces, 21 districts, 58 sub-districts, 278 m., 1,135 households affected.