Thailand, Flood, landslides and windstorm in Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala Province (22:56 Dec 16 2020)

Description

From the influence of the strong northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand Causing some heavy rain on the lower South. As a result, the southern region had flash floods, floods, slides and windstorms since 16 December 2020 in 3 provinces (Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat). A total 27,929 households are affected, one person died (Yala woman, causing soil slides over the house), and 3 evacuation points opened.

Additional Data

Country: Thailand

Affected Area / Region: Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 27929

Affected Persons: 139,645

Damages

News Source Link

https://www.disaster.go.th/th/cdetail-21043-disaster_news-228-1/%E0%B8%A...