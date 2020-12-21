Thailand

Thailand, Flood, landslides and windstorm in Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala Province (22:56 Dec 16 2020)

From the influence of the strong northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand Causing some heavy rain on the lower South. As a result, the southern region had flash floods, floods, slides and windstorms since 16 December 2020 in 3 provinces (Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat). A total 27,929 households are affected, one person died (Yala woman, causing soil slides over the house), and 3 evacuation points opened.

Country: Thailand

Affected Area / Region: Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala Province

Affected Families: 27929

Affected Persons: 139,645

