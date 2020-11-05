Thailand, Flood, Landslide, Storms, Winds in 35 provinces (06:00 Nov 4 2020)

Description

From the influence of a Category 2 storm (depression) together with the southwest monsoon that prevailed over the southern Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, causing Thailand to have heavy to very heavy rain in some places. Resulting in a flash flood situation, water flows, floods, landslides and windstorms from October 7, 2020 - present in 35 provinces (Chiang Mai, Ubon RatchathaniNakhon Ratchasima, Chaiyaphum, Sisaket, Buriram, Surin, Prachinburi, Sakaeo, Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi, Chonburi, Rayong, Uthai ThaniSamut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Suphanburi, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Sawan, Chainat, Singburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Pathum Thani, PhetchaburiPrachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Suratthani, Phang-nga, Krabi, Phuket, Trang, Satun, Songkhla)

Affected 91,686 households , 9 deaths, 4 injuries, 2 missing

Additional Data

Country: Thailand Affected Area / Region: 35 Provinces in Thailand

Casualties

Death: 9 Missing: 2 Injured: 4 Affected Families: 91686 Affected Persons: 458430

Damages

Damaged houses: 91686

News Source Link

https://www.disaster.go.th/th/cdetail-20606-disaster_news-228-1/