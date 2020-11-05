Thailand
Thailand, Flood, Landslide, Storms, Winds in 35 provinces (06:00 Nov 4 2020)
Description
From the influence of a Category 2 storm (depression) together with the southwest monsoon that prevailed over the southern Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, causing Thailand to have heavy to very heavy rain in some places. Resulting in a flash flood situation, water flows, floods, landslides and windstorms from October 7, 2020 - present in 35 provinces (Chiang Mai, Ubon RatchathaniNakhon Ratchasima, Chaiyaphum, Sisaket, Buriram, Surin, Prachinburi, Sakaeo, Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi, Chonburi, Rayong, Uthai ThaniSamut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Suphanburi, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Sawan, Chainat, Singburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Pathum Thani, PhetchaburiPrachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Suratthani, Phang-nga, Krabi, Phuket, Trang, Satun, Songkhla)
Affected 91,686 households , 9 deaths, 4 injuries, 2 missing
Additional Data
Country: Thailand Affected Area / Region: 35 Provinces in Thailand
Casualties
Death: 9 Missing: 2 Injured: 4 Affected Families: 91686 Affected Persons: 458430
Damages
Damaged houses: 91686
News Source Link
https://www.disaster.go.th/th/cdetail-20606-disaster_news-228-1/