Thailand
Thailand - Flash floods (DG ECHO, Government, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 August 2020)
- Flash floods brought by Tropical Storm HIGOS are expected to hit 40 provinces in Thailand during downpours this weekend, on 22 and 23 August.
- The hardest-hit area so far is Phrae province due to its high terrain, the heavy flooding resulted in runoff and a mudslide that obstructed roads including a highway. Many local roads are reportedly cut off by mud and rainwater.
- In Nan province, a total of 213 families were forced to evacuate. In Lampang province in the northern region, forest runoff from the Chae Son National Park flooded four villages with more than 100 households.
- Tropical Storm HIGOS is said to be affecting farmlands in Roi Et province, where more than 2 000 rai of land was inundated. The Thai Meteorological Department (TDM) warned Mae Hong Son and Nan in the North, Loei in the Northeast, Nakhon Sawan in the Central region, and Nakhon Nayok in the East are expected to be hit hardest. The department also predicted that in the South, heavy rain caused by the southwest monsoon will affect the upper part of the Andaman Sea.