Thailand

Thailand – Flash floods and landslides (DG ECHO, TMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 May 2020)

  • A warning is in effect for high waves, flash floods and landslides in 14 southern provinces from 18-20 May as a result of Tropical Cyclone Amphan.
  • Tropical storms have already damaged 1,305 homes in 11 upper provinces in northern, northeastern, central and eastern regions of the country.

