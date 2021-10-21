Thailand Education dashboard, June - August 2021

Overview

The continuing unrest in Myanmar may result in more individuals escaping persecution and generalized violence, many of whom may cross the border into Thailand to request international protection and assistance from UNHCR and other humanitarian agencies. The Education Sector comprised of 8 partners and led by Save the Children International continues with fundraising efforts for prepositioning and preparedness for a possible 4,000 Myanmar refugee influx, including home-based learning kits and temporary learning spaces, capacity building on Education in Emergencies, and Parental Education/ Positive Parenting.