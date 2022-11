To better understand health and screening capacities in Thailand, IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), with support from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is implementing Population Mobility Monitoring (PMM) along the Lao-Thai and Cambodia-Thai borders. Border provinces selected for data collection include Nong Khai (Lao-Thai) and Sakeo and Chanthaburi (Cambodia-Thai). The following report focuses on Nong Khai.