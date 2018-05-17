17 May 2018

Thailand: Disaster Management Reference Handbook (May 2018)

from Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance
Welcome - Note from the Director

Thailand and the United States (U.S.) engage in a wide range of important bilateral and multilateral joint exercises. These joint exercises increase coordination and cooperation when responding to future humanitarian disasters. Cobra Gold, a large joint exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region, brings the armed forces together from 27 countries including the U.S. and Thailand.1 In addition, both countries participate in Tempest Express. This is a U.S. Pacific Command (USPACOM) multilateral exercise co-hosted by the Royal Thai Armed Forces (RTARF) and is designed to practice crisis action planning in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and Peacekeeping Operations.2

In recent years the U.S. has worked closely with Thailand in providing disaster response to other countries in the region.3 Both countries work together on broader regional engagements within the ASEAN region. Thailand is also a regional hub for HADR assistance, engagement, and training in the region.4

This Thailand Disaster Management Reference Handbook provides the reader a baseline of understanding of regional-specific factors, which influence disaster management. The Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance (CFE-DM) provides education, training and research about disaster management and humanitarian assistance, particularly in international settings that require coordination between the DOD and civilian agencies.

Joseph D. Martin, SES

Director

