Thailand disaster management reference handbook 2018

This Thailand Disaster Management Reference Handbook offers readers an operational understanding of the nation’s disaster management capability and vulnerability, with detailed information on demographics, hazards, government structure, regional and international assistance, infrastructure, laws and guidelines, risks and vulnerabilities, and other areas vital to a comprehensive disaster management knowledge base.

The Disaster Management Reference Handbook Series is intended to provide decision makers, planners, responders and disaster management practitioners with an overview of the disaster management structure, policies, laws, and plans for each country covered in the series. Natural and man-made threats most likely to affect the country are discussed. The handbooks also provide basic country background information, including cultural, demographic, geographic, infrastructure, and other relevant data.

Conditions such as poverty, water and sanitation, vulnerable groups, and other humanitarian issues are included. A basic overview of the health situation in the country and disease surveillance is also covered. The handbooks include information on key national entities involved in disaster management, disaster response and preparation, and the military’s role in disaster relief. Information on United Nation agencies, international Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), major local NGOs, and key U.S. agencies and programs in the country, are also provided.