Thailand — COVID-19 — Ranong Province: Status Of Entry And Exit Points (16 April 2020)
Since January 2020, IOM has been monitoring migration flows between Thailand and Myanmar across five different locations in Ranong province, Thailand. This report was produced with secondary data from government sources and primary data collected during counting and observation at each location. The objective of this infographic is to provide an overview on how movement restriction policies are influencing international mobility in Ranong Province, Thailand.
