Thailand - Coronavirus (DG ECHO, Department of Disease Control of Thailand) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 January 2020)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 30 Jan 2020 — View Original
On 29 January, 44 more suspected coronavirus cases were reported, bringing the total number of suspected cases in the country to 202.
165 patients are under observation in 105 private hospitals and 60 public hospitals.
There are 14 confirmed cases.