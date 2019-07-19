19 Jul 2019

Thailand: Blinded by UXO blast, will young Khu Thauy ever see again?

Report
from International Committee of the Red Cross
Published on 19 Jul 2019 View Original

A strange-looking object caught the attention of seven-year-old Saw Khu Thauy and his nine-year-old friend. But little did they know that what seemed like a toy was in fact an unexploded ordnance (UXO). They curiously picked up the object, only to immediately regret it. The UXO blast caused grave injuries to Saw Khu Thauy and ended the life of his friend.

Saw Khu Thauy was transferred to Mae Sot Hospital in Thailand for appropriate treatment. But the six-hour-journey was rough and full of uncertainty – would Khu Thauy make it? Would he be able to see again?

The story of these two friends is just one of many from the other side of the Thai-Myanmar border. There, villages remain contaminated by unexploded ordnance due to years of fighting and absence of proper medical care forces people to cross over to Thailand for lifesaving treatment.

In Chiang Mai, the International Committee of the Red Cross supports 11 hospitals in the north of Thailand to make sure that people injured by fighting and landmine-related incidents receive proper and timely medical care. We also coordinate with all sectors in Thailand to facilitate the border-crossing of patients.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.