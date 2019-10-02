Thailand: Ban Mai Noi Soi Temporary Shelter Profile (30 June 2019)

VERIFIED POPULATION* (AS OF 30 JUNE 2019)

A total of 8,739 persons of concern to UNHCR

POPULATION PROFILE

Gender: 49% Female | 51% Male

Age: 60% 18 years and above | 31% 5-17 years | 9% below 5 years

Ethnicity: 99% Karen | 1% Burman

Religion: 51% Animist | 32% Christian | 15% Buddhist | 2% Other

*According to Verification Exercise conducted from Jan-Apr 2015 and subsequent changes in population

Ban Mai Nai Soi camp is in Muang District, Mae Hong Son Province, approximately 2 km from the Thai-Myanmar border and approximately 26 km and 45 minutes drive from Mae Hong Son town. It has a surface area of 551 acres (2.23 sq.km).

Background

Ban Mai Nai Soi Temporary Shelter is the result of the consolidation of Ban Tractor and Ban Kwai temporary shelters in 1996. Initially, Ban Mai Nai Soi accommodated around 1,800 refugees from the two original temporary shelters, with the population growing gradually due to ongoing fighting in the border area of Kayah State.

Governance

The Ministry of Interior (MOI) is responsible for administration in nine temporary shelters. The Ban Mai Nai Soi Camp Commander is part of the District Office of Muang District.

A refugee Camp Committee is directly involved in governance of Ban Mai Nai Soi temporary shelter and is supported by the Karenni Refugee Committee (KnRC).

Some personnel from the Military Taskforce 17 are stationed near the camp to monitor the security. Territory Defense Volunteers, known as Or Sors, are employed and trained by the MOI to provide internal security in Ban Mai Nai Soi Temporary Shelter.

UNHCR Activities