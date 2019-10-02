Thailand: Ban Mai Noi Soi Temporary Shelter Profile (30 June 2019)
VERIFIED POPULATION* (AS OF 30 JUNE 2019)
A total of 8,739 persons of concern to UNHCR
POPULATION PROFILE
Gender: 49% Female | 51% Male
Age: 60% 18 years and above | 31% 5-17 years | 9% below 5 years
Ethnicity: 99% Karen | 1% Burman
Religion: 51% Animist | 32% Christian | 15% Buddhist | 2% Other
*According to Verification Exercise conducted from Jan-Apr 2015 and subsequent changes in population
Ban Mai Nai Soi camp is in Muang District, Mae Hong Son Province, approximately 2 km from the Thai-Myanmar border and approximately 26 km and 45 minutes drive from Mae Hong Son town. It has a surface area of 551 acres (2.23 sq.km).
Background
- Ban Mai Nai Soi Temporary Shelter is the result of the consolidation of Ban Tractor and Ban Kwai temporary shelters in 1996. Initially, Ban Mai Nai Soi accommodated around 1,800 refugees from the two original temporary shelters, with the population growing gradually due to ongoing fighting in the border area of Kayah State.
Governance
The Ministry of Interior (MOI) is responsible for administration in nine temporary shelters. The Ban Mai Nai Soi Camp Commander is part of the District Office of Muang District.
A refugee Camp Committee is directly involved in governance of Ban Mai Nai Soi temporary shelter and is supported by the Karenni Refugee Committee (KnRC).
Some personnel from the Military Taskforce 17 are stationed near the camp to monitor the security. Territory Defense Volunteers, known as Or Sors, are employed and trained by the MOI to provide internal security in Ban Mai Nai Soi Temporary Shelter.
UNHCR Activities
UNHCR implements protection activities including facilitating refugees’ access to the Thai justice system, addressing child protection concerns through its partner and conducting activities to prevent and respond to Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV).
In line with amendments to the Civil Registration Act (2008) UNHCR continues to advocate to the Royal Thai Government (RTG) to ensure every child has their right to birth registration upheld. As of 30 June 2019, 2,482 birth certificates have been issued in Ban Mai Nai Soi Temporary Shelter.
UNHCR continues to work closely with the Thai and Myanmar governments, the refugee community and other stakeholders to unlock a multi-solutions approach to find a dignified, sustainable and comprehensive end to the situation of protracted encampment on the Thai-Myanmar border.
UNHCR works in collaboration with the Resettlement Support Center (RSC), the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and third countries’ embassies on the resettlement process for refugees with serious protection needs including lifesaving medical care. As of end-June 2019, a total of 16,575 individuals have been resettled from Ban Mai Nai Soi Temporary Shelter.
Through the Facilitated Voluntary Return (FVR) programme led by the governments of Thailand and Myanmar with UNHCR and other partners in support, UNHCR facilitates voluntary repatriation for Myanmar refugees who through their own initiative approach UNHCR and express their wish to return home. As of 30 June 2019, a total of 79 individuals (20 families) from Ban Mai Nai Soi Temporary Shelter have returned to Myanmar through the FVR programme.