Thailand: Ban Don Yang Temporary Shelter Profile (30 June 2019)
VERIFIED POPULATION* (AS OF 30 JUNE 2019)
A total of 2,551 persons of concern to UNHCR
POPULATION PROFILE
Gender: 51% Female | 49% Male
Age: 57% 18 years and above | 32% 5-17 years | 11% below 5 years
Ethnicity: 94% Karen | 3% Mon | 3% Other
Religion: 83% Christian | 16% Buddhist | 1% Other
*According to Verification Exercise conducted from Jan-Apr 2015 and subsequent changes in population
Ban Don Yang Temporary Shelter is in Sangklaburi District, Kanchanaburi Province, less than 1 km from the Thai-Myanmar border and 31 km from Sangklaburi town. It has a surface area of 23.7 acres (0.1 sq.km)
Background
- Ban Don Yang Temporary Shelter was established in 1997 when a group of Myanmar nationals who had previously fled Myanmar and sought refuge in Thai villages was transferred to the temporary shelter. The majority of residents are Karen Christians. Most residents have a rural, agricultural background and originate from the Tanintharyi Region of Myanmar.
Governance
The Ministry of Interior (MOI) is responsible for administration in the nine temporary shelters.
The Ban Don Yang Camp Commander is the Deputy District Officer of Sangklaburi District. A refugee Camp Committee is directly involved in the governance of Ban Don Yang Temporary Shelter, and receives support from the Karen Refugee Committee (KRC).
A Thai Ranger is stationed near the temporary shelter to monitor security. Territory Defense Volunteers known as Or Sors are employed and trained by the MOI to provide internal security in Ban Don Yang Temporary Shelter.
UNHCR Activities
UNHCR implements protection activities including facilitating refugees’ access to the Thai justice system, addressing child protection concerns through its partner and conducting activities to prevent and respond to Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV).
In line with amendments to the Civil Registration Act (2008) UNHCR continues to advocate to the Royal Thai Government (RTG) to ensure every child has their right to birth registration upheld.
As of 30 June 2019, 884 birth certificates have been issued in Ban Don Yang Temporary Shelter.
UNHCR continues to work closely with the Thai and Myanmar governments, the refugee community and other stakeholders to unlock a multi-solutions approach to find a dignified, sustainable and comprehensive end to the situation of protracted encampment on the ThaiMyanmar border.
UNHCR works in collaboration with the Resettlement Support Center (RSC), the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and third countries’ embassies on the resettlement process for refugees with serious protection needs including lifesaving medical care. As of end-June 2019, a total of 3,217 individuals have been resettled from Ban Don Yang Temporary Shelter.
Through the Facilitated Voluntary Return (FVR) programme led by the governments of Thailand and Myanmar with UNHCR and other partners in support, UNHCR facilitates voluntary repatriation for Myanmar refugees who through their own initiative approach UNHCR and express their wish to return home. As of 30 June 2019, a total of 46 individuals (14 families) from Ban Don Yang Temporary Shelter have returned to Myanmar through the FVR programme.