Thailand: Ban Don Yang Temporary Shelter Profile (30 June 2019)

VERIFIED POPULATION* (AS OF 30 JUNE 2019)

A total of 2,551 persons of concern to UNHCR

POPULATION PROFILE

Gender: 51% Female | 49% Male

Age: 57% 18 years and above | 32% 5-17 years | 11% below 5 years

Ethnicity: 94% Karen | 3% Mon | 3% Other

Religion: 83% Christian | 16% Buddhist | 1% Other

*According to Verification Exercise conducted from Jan-Apr 2015 and subsequent changes in population

Ban Don Yang Temporary Shelter is in Sangklaburi District, Kanchanaburi Province, less than 1 km from the Thai-Myanmar border and 31 km from Sangklaburi town. It has a surface area of 23.7 acres (0.1 sq.km)

Background

Ban Don Yang Temporary Shelter was established in 1997 when a group of Myanmar nationals who had previously fled Myanmar and sought refuge in Thai villages was transferred to the temporary shelter. The majority of residents are Karen Christians. Most residents have a rural, agricultural background and originate from the Tanintharyi Region of Myanmar.

Governance

The Ministry of Interior (MOI) is responsible for administration in the nine temporary shelters.

The Ban Don Yang Camp Commander is the Deputy District Officer of Sangklaburi District. A refugee Camp Committee is directly involved in the governance of Ban Don Yang Temporary Shelter, and receives support from the Karen Refugee Committee (KRC).

A Thai Ranger is stationed near the temporary shelter to monitor security. Territory Defense Volunteers known as Or Sors are employed and trained by the MOI to provide internal security in Ban Don Yang Temporary Shelter.

UNHCR Activities