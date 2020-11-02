Thailand and Vietnam – Mekong floods (DG ECHO, DG ECHO partners, Governments, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 November 2020)

In Thailand, a total of 91,641 households in 2,341 villages in 152 districts of 34 provinces have been adversely affected by the tropical storms occurring from 7 to 31 October. As of 1 November, at least 6 fatalities were reported from flash floods across the country.

In Vietnam, at least 159 people have died and 71 people are still missing due to floods and landslides triggered by storms and heavy rains in central Vietnam. Typhoon Molave damaged around 92,000 houses. A total of 5,000 houses completely collapsed, while over 600 schools and hospitals were damaged.

Typhoon Goni will be the 10th storm to hit Vietnam this year and the 5th storm to sweep through the central region within a month. The National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting of Vietnam warned the central localities from Da Nang to Phu Yen against heavy and intense rains as of 3 November.

Cambodia, Laos, and Thailand will also experience heavy rain and potential flash floods.