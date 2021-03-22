Thailand and the Netherlands Will Cooperate in Tackling Floods

BANGKOK (NNT) - Thailand and the Netherlands have agreed to cooperate in tackling floods and water management as the Netherlands has specialized in flood prevention and water management in urban areas and has the reputation of having one of the best water management systems.

Office of National Water Resources Secretary-General Somkiat Prajamwong and Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Kees Pieter Rade, signed the MoU regarding cooperation on integrated water resources management and climate change adaptation.

Mr. Somkiat said this cooperation would be valid for three years and be automatically extended by five years if neither party objects.

He said the two sides will exchange know-how on water management, assist experts who dealt with the national floods in 2011, find solutions for flooding problems in Bangkok and its vicinity, and improve the weather forecast system to be more accurate.