05 Jan 2019

Thai Red Cross Takes Action as Tropical Storm Pabuk Strikes

Report
from Thai Red Cross, American Red Cross
Published on 04 Jan 2019

As wind and rain lash Thailand, Thai Red Cross is stepping up its response to Tropical Storm Pabuk. The storm—Thailand’s worst in decades—made landfall the evening of January 4. Over two days, 16 provinces along the coastal areas of the Gulf of Thailand are expected to see heavy downpours, strong waves, wind, and possible flash floods and mudslides.

7.8 million people live in Tropical Storm Pabuk’s path.

Around 30,000 residents in Nakhon Si Thammarat province have been evacuated to higher ground and are in evacuation centers set up by the local authorities. In other areas, schools have been closed and hospitals have moved their patients to medical facilities far from the alert zones. Foreign tourists are among the people who will be affected by the storm.

The Thai Red Cross is already providing medical care and other aid to people who have been evacuated. The Red Cross has mobilized personnel, equipment, a rescue service unit, and relief items such as hygiene supplies and blankets. Additional relief items, medical supplies, and food are on the way.

For inquiries concerning U.S. citizens missing in Thailand, contact the U.S. Department of State, Office of Overseas Citizens Services, at 1-888-407-4747 and https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/international-travel/emergencies/US-citizens-missing-abroad.html

