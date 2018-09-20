20 Sep 2018

The Thai Red Cross Society’s Mobile Kitchen for Disaster Victims

Report
from Thai Red Cross
Published on 19 Sep 2018 View Original

By watchariya.l

The Friend in Need (of “Pa”) Volunteers Foundation altogether with the Volunteer Bureau of the Thai Red Cross Society set up a mobile kitchen at the Lai Wo Sub District Administrative Organization, Sangkhla Buri District, Kanchanaburi Province, on 21 July 2018 to cook hot meals for those who were affected by flash floods. About 2,100 meals were distributed per day until 25 July 2018, after which the Thai Red Cross Society would continue to monitor the situation closely.

