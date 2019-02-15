Thai Red Cross Society Provides Assistance to Victims of Tropical Storm Pabuk

By watchariya.l

According to the situation report, almost 720, 885 households from 20 provinces in the southern part of Thailand have been affected by Tropical Storm Pabuk.

In preparation for the approaching Tropical Storm Pabuk, Relief and Community Health Bureau of the Thai Red Cross Society closely coordinated with TRC officials of provinces which were expected to be affected by the storm and also held meetings with related organizations to discuss monitoring and warning systems.

Lt.Gen. (Retd) Amnat Barlee M.D., Director of Relief and Community Health Bureau (RCHB), Thai Red Cross Society reported that “The Thai Red Cross Society has been monitoring the situation closely and stocking up more than 19,500 relief kits at our Red Cross Health Station No. 8 Phetchaburi Province, Hua Hin Red Cross Health Station, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, Red Cross Health Station No. 12 Nakhon Si Thammarat Province and Red Cross Health Station No.14 Pang Nga Province. Upon receiving requests, our family relief kits would be delivered into the areas within 24 hours through cooperation with companies; Makro and DHL, Thailand.

During 3 – 17 January 2018, staff from RCHB deployed into the affected areas to evaluate the situation closely as well as provide primary assistance to affected people. 12,556 relief kits, 200 blankets and 200 hygiene kits were distributed to victims at the emergency shelter in Nakhon Si Thammarat Province, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, Phatthalung Province, Chumpon Province and Surat Thani Province.

Several emergency operation teams including mobile kitchen unit, mobile water purification and medical unit were set up and prepared for emergency response. In addition, the Friend in Need (of “Pa”) Volunteers Foundation altogether with the Volunteer Bureau of the Thai Red Cross Society set up a mobile kitchen to cook hot meals for those who were affected by the storm until the situation had settled down.