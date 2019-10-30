Thai Red Cross Society Assists Victims Affected by Tropical Storms Podul and Kajiki

by watchariya.l

Tropical storm Podul and tropical depression Kajiki caused heavy downpours in August 2019, leading to widespread flooding, forest runoffs and mudslides in several provinces in northern and northeastern Thailand. Representatives from the Relief and Community Health Bureau, Thai Red Cross Society, visited and distributed relief kits and flat bottom boats to affected people.

The Thai Red Cross Society’s team was deployed to the affected areas to evaluate the situation closely and also provide emergency assistance. For those wishing to make donation for supporting Thai Red Cross relief work, please make a deposit to the following bank account of the Thai Red Cross Society, Kasikorn Bank, Saving Account No. 001-1-34567-0.