Thai Red Cross Society Assists Flood Victims in Bang Saphan District

By watchariya.l

Representatives from the Relief and Community Health Bureau, Thai Red Cross Society led by the Vice President of Prachuap Khiri Khan Red Cross Chapter and Hua Hin Red Cross District Branch’s team, donated 450 relief kits to people who were affected by floods in Bang Saphan District and Bang Saphan Noi District, on 9 November 2018.

The relief team also distributed another 1,150 relief kits and set up a mobile kitchen at Bang Saphan Wittaya School on 10 November 2018, to cook hot meals for those who were affected by flash floods.