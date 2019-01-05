05 Jan 2019

Thai Military to provide assistance to residents affected by Pabuk

Report
from Government of Thailand
Published on 04 Jan 2019 View Original

4 Jan 2019

BANGKOK, 4th January 2019, (NNT) - All branches of the military will provide assistance to residents being affected by tropical storm Pabuk .

Supreme Commander General Pornpipat Benyasri has instructed the disaster mitigation center of the military in each affected province to set up mobile rescue units and closely follow the progress of the storm. He told the military personnel to be prepared to help the local residents to evacuate and provide medical services when they need.

The Royal Thai Air Force has reportedly prepared three helicopters for possible search and rescue missions, and two Lockheed C-130 Hercules aircraft for aerial reinforcement. The Air Force has also readied flatboats, water pumps, power generators, water supply trucks and mobile kitchen units.

Meanwhile, Commander in Chief of the Royal Thai Navy Admiral Luechai Ruddit has visited the Air and Coastal Defense Commands in the provinces of Ranong and Satun to inspect their readiness for the storm and raise the morale of the officials there.

Information and Source
Reporter : Na-ark Rojanasuvan
Rewriter : Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau & Public Relations : http://thainews.prd.go.th

