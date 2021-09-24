Thai authorities warn provinces in Chao Phraya river basin of possible flooding

BANGKOK (NNT) - Thailand’s Royal Irrigation Department is warning provinces in the Chao Phraya river basin of possible flooding, as the Chao Phraya Dam begins discharging excess water.

Department deputy director-general Taweesak Thanadechopol sent an urgent letter to governors of provinces downstream from the dam, saying that a large volume of water was moving through Nakhon Sawan to the Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat, at 1,800-1,900 cubic meters per second. Water from the rain swollen Sakae Krang River, in Uthai Thani, is also flowing into the dam’s reservoir.

He said that, although about 400 cubic meters per second of water was already being diverted into retention areas on both sides of the river, the volume of water on the northern side of the dam is increasing rapidly.

According to the Royal Irrigation Department, it is necessary for the dam to increase the discharge rate to between 700 and 1,500 cubic meters per second. As a result, from September 15th to 18th the water level below the dam will rise by up to 2 meters. The department will try to keep the discharge rate to no more than 1,500 cubic meters per second, to minimize flooding.

