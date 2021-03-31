Strengthening the capacity of ASEAN Member States to design and implement risk-informed and shock responsive social protection systems for resilience - Thailand Case Study

Executive Summary

Introduction

The complementarity of social protection and disaster risk management (DRM) is increasingly acknowledged by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as reflected in recent agreements and declarations concerning both subjects. This is in line with the increased global interest in shockresponsive social protection, with several development partners, regional coordination bodies, and country governments initiating research and policy dialogue on the issue.

The World Food Programme’s (WFP) Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific has commissioned a Regional Study on shock-responsive social protection in the ASEAN to Oxford Policy Management (OPM). The overarching research question is: What factors enable social protection systems and programmes in ASEAN countries to be responsive to shocks and to deliver effective response? This report presents the findings of the Thailand case study.

Thailand is highly exposed and vulnerable to natural disasters caused by hydro-meteorological hazards such as floods, landslides, storms, droughts, etc. In the last few decades, Thailand has faced a number of major natural disasters, including the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, the 2011 Mega Flood, the 2015/16 droughts, and other shocks.