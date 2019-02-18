Storms lash parts of Phrae, Phayao

Heavy storms hit three districts in Phrae and two in Phayao provinces in the North on Saturday, damaging houses and farmland, according to disaster prevention and mitigation offices.

In Phrae, storms which started at about 6pm on Saturday damaged a total of 40 houses in more than 10 villages in Wang Chin, Den Chai and Sung Men districts.

Officials from various local agencies were deployed to inspect the damage and help affected villagers. Troops from the 12th Cavalry Battalion based in Phrae's Den Chai district were dispatched to help repair damaged houses.

Phuan Tiak-inta, 66, a villager of Ban Charoensuk in Wang Chin district, said a storm hit the village while he was on the ground floor of his two-storey wooden house. The entire roof of his house was blown away by the violent storm, he said.

In neighbouring Phayao province, storms hit parts of Mae Chai and Pong districts between 4pm-5.30pm, damaging farmland and houses, said Korn Mahawongnan, chief of the disaster prevention and mitigation office.

Hardest hit were cantaloup farms in tambons Mae Chai and Si Thoy in Mae Chai district.

Local administration officials were inspecting the damage.