Storms and Flooding in 10 Provinces, Thailand, Flash Update #1

THAILAND

● According to the report from Thailand's Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), a low-pressure cell located in the lower parts of Viet Nam together with the Southwest Monsoon that prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, has brought heavy rains from 27-31 August. This has resulted in flash floods in 10 provinces of Thailand (Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachinburi, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Sa Kaeo, Singburi, and Samut Prakan).

● According to the DDPM, 65,088 households (estimated 325,440 persons) have reportedly been affected with the following details:

➢ Chanthaburi: 233 households/1,165 persons affected

➢ Kamphaeng Phet: 5 households/25 persons affected

➢ Phetchaburi: 141 households/705 persons affected

➢ Rayong: 50 households/250 persons affected

➢ Samut Prakan: 64,659 households/323,295 persons affected

➢ Chon Buri, Nakhon Ratchasima, Sa Kaeo, Sing Buri, Tak: data collection

● As of 31 August, 0500 HRS UTC+7, no injuries or deaths have been reported. The situation has reportedly calmed but flooding persists in Samut Prakan province and is expected to recede within the next 2 days.

● The DDPM has identified the disaster to be within the provincial capacity to respond.

● For the next 24 hours, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecasts thunderstorms with some heavy rain in the North, Northeastern, Central, and Eastern regions of Thailand. Those living in at-risk areas in the Southern region are advised to take precaution from heavy rain which may cause flash floods. This is due to the monsoon trough that lies across several regions and the Southwest Monsoon that prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and Gulf of Thailand.

● The AHA Centre will continue to monitor for further developments and issue necessary updates