Southeast Asia - Floods (DG ECHO, IFRC, DDPM, NOAA, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 September 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 12 Sep 2019 — View Original
- After Tropical Storm PODUL and Tropical Depression KAJIKI's passage in recent weeks, flooding has affected Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and Thailand.
- According to DG ECHO, as of 11 September, 10 deaths have been reported in Vietnam, around 2,000 displaced and approximately 12,150 buildings damaged. The same source reports 14 deaths, 1 missing, 102,000 displaced and 150,000 affected in Laos. In Thailand, 19 deaths have been reported, 158,000 are affected and more than 4,300 buildings damaged and in Cambodia, 7 died and approximately 6,900 families were displaced.
- Over the next 24 hours moderate rainfall is forecast over most of the region, with locally heavy rainfall over northern Vietnam, and central-east Thailand. Locally very heavy rainfall is also expected over north-west Thailand.