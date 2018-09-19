Runoff, flooding caused by typhoon ravage North

WRITER: SAIARUN PINADUANG, RARINTHORN PETCHAROEN AND ASWIN WONGNORKAEW

Forest runoff and heavy flooding caused by typhoon Mangkhut swept through several northern provinces overnight and into Tuesday, with the Meteorological Department warning the North and Northeast of more rain expected over the next two days.

In Lampang, runoff from Doi Luang, Tham Pha Thai, Jae Son and other mountains triggered by several hours of downpouring rain caused creeks in Wang Nua district to overflow, sending a large amount of water streaming into at least 10 villages in eight tambons of the northern province on Tuesday morning.

The provincial disaster prevention and mitigation office sent officials to survey the damage. Tambon Wang Nua, tambon Wang Tong and tambon Wang Tai were the hardest hit, with floodwater in some areas more than one metre deep.

Throughout Tuesday morning, forest runoff continued to inundate houses in Wang Nua district, forcing many households to evacuate to higher ground.

In Phayao, runoff from the Nam Lao River flowed into at least three villages in tambon Mae Lao.

Ban Khanaeng village was the worst hit, with a section of a bridge swept away.

Around 5am, the Nam Yuan River burst its banks and caused flooding in nine villages.

Charan Kanchanapanyanon, chief of Chiang Kham district, said tambon Mae Lao and tambon Rom Yen were worst affected.

District authorities would arrange for the erection of a temporary bridge at Bang Khanaeng village, where the neck of the 5-metre wide bridge was washed away by the fierce current.

An 11-year-old boy was reported missing in tambon Mae Lao around 5.30pm on Monday, Mr Charan said. Before the downpour hit, the boy had gone swimming in the Mae Lao River.

Searchers had failed to find the boy, and he was feared drowned.

In Nan, forest runoff triggered by hours of heavy rain flooded at least 20 houses in tambon Phasing, Muang district. The water rose about 50cm.

District authorities warned people living in at-risk areas along the river and in the hills to brace for expected flooding and mudslides.

Chayaphol Thitisak, chief of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department, on Tuesday put offices in 57 provinces on full alert for flash floods, mudslides and high waves at sea between Sept 18 and 20.

The Meteorological Department warned that the North and the Northeast will get more rain, with heavy downpours, from Sept 18 to 19.

In a warning issued late Tuesday morning, the department said tropical depression Mangkhut, now in South China after being downgraded from a typhoon, was moving west-northeast at 30kph. It was expected to further weaken to a low pressure cell today over Yunnan, China.