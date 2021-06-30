Royal Thai Government and the Government of Japan signed the Exchange of Notes on the Grant of 1.05 million dose AstraZeneca Vaccines by Japan

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand and Ambassador of Japan to Thailand signed the Exchange of Notes on the grant of 1.05 millon dose AstraZeneca vaccines by Japan, reflecting close strategic partnership between Thailand and Japan.

On 29 June 2021, H.E. Mr. Don Pramudwinai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, on behalf of the Royal Thai Government, and H.E. Mr. NASHIDA Kazuya, Ambassador of Japan to Thailand, on behalf of the Government of Japan, signed the Exchange of Notes at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand. Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand and the Embassy of Japan in Thailand also attended the signing ceremony.

The Government of Japan would provide one million and fifty-thousand doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to the Royal Thai Government to help alleviate the COVID-19 situation in Thailand, which reflects close strategic partnership between Thailand and Japan and Japan’s unwavering commitment to building a cordial relationship with Thailand and countries in Southeast Asia.

The relevant agencies of Thailand and Japan are closely coordinating to ensure a timely delivery of the vaccines, scheduled to arrive Thailand in the evening of 9 July 2021. Handover ceremony will be held subsequently.