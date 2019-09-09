Rising Chao Phraya brings renewed flood alert for 7 provinces

WRITER: SUNTHON PONGPAO

AYUTTHAYA: The Royal Irrigation Department on Monday maintained an urgent flood alert for seven provinces as more water is released from the reservoir behind the Chao Phraya dam in Chai Nat province.

Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya and Lop Buri are at risk from overflow of the Chao Phraya River, according to the Royal Irrigation Department.

The dam in Chai Nat on Sunday discharged 900 cubic metres per second and the Royal Irrigation Department plans to raise the flow to 1,200 cubic metres per second as more water gushes downstream from the northern region.

The Meteorological Department has lifted storm warnings after Storm Kajiki left the country but the weather agency forecasts rain in the northern and northeastern regions from Tuesday to the weekend.

Thanitcha Suriwong, the village chief of Ban Moo 9 in Sena district of Ayutthaya, said the village was flooded by the overflow of the Chao Phraya on Monday and residents have been advised to move belongings to higher ground.

Villagers used boats to reach main roads as the water level makes vehicles impassible, she added.