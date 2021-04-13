RID Expects Heaviest Monsoon in 30 years This Year

BANGKOK (NNT) - The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) has disclosed that an early start to the rainy season in May is expected to be the heaviest in 30 years, according to the forecast of the Meteorological Department.

RID deputy director-general Dr Thaweesak Thanadechopol said this year’s rainfall would be higher than the 30-year average, and the RID has instructed every concerned agency to be prepared for the water situation, inspect the condition of reservoirs and irrigation buildings that are under the responsibility for availability to their full potential.

He confirmed that overall water management during the dry season of 2020-21 had gone in line with plan, with sufficient water supply until the end of this drought season, ensuring enough supply until the beginning of the rainy season.

Currently, the entire country has used 13,871 million cubic metres of water, accounting for 73 per cent of the water management plan.

Reporter : Paphamon Arayasukawat

Rewriter : Paphamon Arayasukawat

National News Bureau & Public Relations : http://thainews.prd.go.th