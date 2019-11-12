12 Nov 2019

Relief for Rainstorm Victims in Nonthaburi

Report
from Thai Red Cross
Published on 12 Nov 2019 View Original

The Relief and Community Health Bureau, Thai Red Cross Society, in collaboration with Nonthaburi Red Cross Chapter, distributed 400 relief kits and drinking water as initial assistance to those affected by a rainstorm in Bang Bua Thong District, Nonthaburi Province. On this occasion, Mr.Panu Yamsri, the Governor of Nonthaburi Province, presided over the handover ceremony which was held at Wat Lahan School, on 25 September 2019. The President of Nonthaburi Red Cross Chapter as well as representatives from the Thai Red Cross Relief and Community Health Bureau also participated in the event.

