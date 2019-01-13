13 Jan 2019

Relief caravan dispatched to help victims of Pabuk

Report
from Government of Thailand
Published on 08 Jan 2019

BANGKOK, 8th January 2019 (NNT) - A disaster relief caravan of vehicles has been dispatched from Bangkok to the southern region to aid victims of Tropical Storm Pabuk.

The caravan carrying relief supplies, assembled at the Department of Social Development and Welfare in Bangkok, before beginning its journey south. In addition to household necessities, the vehicles carry portable toilets, suitable for people with disabilities as well as for those who have lost their homes.

The caravans destination is the Disability Development and Career Center in Nakhon Si Thammarat Province.

Meanwhile in the provincial capital of Nakhon Ratchasima, the 21st Military Circle gathered provisions donated by local residents, including drinking water, ready-made meals, and household goods. The donations came courtesy of volunteers in the Altruistic Heart: We Love Doing Good program, initiated by His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

In the storm-hit southern provinces, local administrations have set up donation centers to aid victims. Those wishing to donate money can transfer amounts greater than 500 baht via the Krungthai Bank account number 644-0-10518-3.

Information and Source

Reporter : Benjamin Rujopakarn
Rewriter : Asma Thinkohkaew
National News Bureau & Public Relations : http://thainews.prd.go.th

