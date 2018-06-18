Refugees in Thailand Yearn For Acceptance, Solutions

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee, Staff Reporter

BANGKOK — A tiny room is bedroom, living room, kitchen and storage combined. At the end of a stained bedsheet, an old CRT television lies on the floor. Above worn wooden cabinets are three large suitcases piled up to the ceiling. Water bottles, utensils and kitchenware are stacked on a low, plastic table.

Marking the upcoming World Refugee Day, shopping mall visitors on Saturday strapped on VR headsets to step inside the modest homes of refugees living in Thailand. A couple of friends listened to recordings of refugee children. A few others read labels attached to personal belongings such as a dress, book, calendar and student ID. One woman had her hand painted with henna.

Postcards to junta leader Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha were dropped inside a yellow box to demand for protections for asylum seekers.

