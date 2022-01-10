Refugee Influx: Tak province, Thailand - Inter-Agency Operational Update - 7 January 2022

BACKGROUND

In mid-December, tensions escalated between the Myanmar Army (Tatmadaw) and the Karen National Liberation Army following a series of raids and arrests carried out by the Tatmadaw against dissidents, including from the Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM), who had sought protection in and around Lay Kay Kaw, Myawaddy. Clashes erupted on 15 December 2021, and since 16 December, thousands of people have been displaced as a result of the conflict.

POPULATION FIGURES

According to official figures published by the Tak Provincial Border Command Centre (TPBCC), as of 5 January 2022, the total accumulated figures since 16 December are 8,604 arrivals into Thailand and 6,373 returns to Myanmar.

There is currently only one official Temporary Safety Area in Tak province, at Ban Mae Kone Kane, also known as Mahawan Moei Khong cow shed, in Mae Sot district, where 2,231 individuals remain.

Previously, there were other official sites which were closed after the authorities relocated the population. The closed sites were Mae Tao Klang school (closed on 25 December), Pan Subdistrict Chief’s cow shed in Ban Don Chai (closed on 26 December), Mae Ku Luang site, also known as Mae Ku Mai Tha Sung (closed on 28 December), and Muen Rue Chai monastery (closed on 31 December 2021). Unofficial reports from local organizations suggest that groups, possibly hundreds of people, are staying in areas close to the border by the riverbank or in the jungle on both the Myanmar side and Thai side, waiting to monitor and evaluate the rapidly changing situation.