On 17 September 2018, Mr. Thani Thongphakdi, Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand, represented the Royal Thai Government to hand over the Instrument of Ratification of the Charter of Asian Disaster Preparedness Center (ADPC) to Dr. Bhichit Rattakul, Secretary General and Special Advisor to ADPC Foundation.

Upon ratification by Thailand, the Charter will enter into force, enabling ADPC to enjoy international personality. Such new status will help advance its existing projects in Thailand, especially those related to capacity building for local communities who shall gain relevant knowledge to better prepare for, cope with and reduce disaster risks. In addition, being headquartered in Thailand, the Center will promote the role of Thailand as a regional center for disaster management, in line with the Government’s policy to position the country as the base of international organizations in Asia, or “Geneva of Asia” The Royal Thai Government will assign a representative to be part of ADPC’s Board of Trustees, which is the main organ to set policies and oversee its management and operations according to its vision of creating safer communities and achieving sustainable development through disaster reduction and preparedness. A Host Country Agreement between the Government and ADPC will also be done to identify appropriate privileges and immunities to be granted to ADPC.

ADPC, founded in 1986, is a regional institution that works on enhancing communities’ ability to cope with disasters. Registered as a foundation in 1999, it came up with a Charter in 2001 with the aim to attain international status. The Charter was signed in 2005 by nine Founding Members, namely the Kingdom of Thailand, the Kingdom of Cambodia, the People’s Republic of China, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, the Republic of the Philippines and the Republic of India, and has already been ratified by all Founding Members, allowing ADPC to fully transition into an international organization.