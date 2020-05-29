Rapid Assessment: COVID-19 related vulnerabilities and perceptions in Suk Samran District, Ranong Province - Thailand (May 2020)

In light of the recent outbreak of COVID-19 in Thailand, Thai and non-Thai populations face a new set of challenges and vulnerabilities. However, the extent to which these challenges and vulnerabilities are affecting local communities in key border provinces is unknown. It is also unclear whether these communities are receiving sufficient information about COVID-19 or have access to the resources which will allow them to maintain the hygiene and sanitation standards required for effective protection.

To fill this data gap and inform possible responses, IOM initiated a village-level data collection exercise in key border provinces to collect information on: 1) presence of non-Thai nationals, 2) vulnerabilities to COVID-19, 3) impacts of COVID-19 on livelihoods, food, and access to services, and 4) awareness and knowledge levels on COVID-19.

Between 11 and 22 April 2020, 16 IOM staff (50% female) conducted phone surveys with a total of 408 key informants (KIs) located in Tak province and Ranong province. Information was collected at the village level in Mae sot district, Mueang Ranong district and Suk Samran district.

This report focuses on the results for Suk Samran district, in Ranong province, Thailand, where a total of 45 KIs were interviewed across Suk Sumran's two sub-districts and 15 villages.

Highlight: